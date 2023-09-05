APOSS 2023 Announces Reverification, Reevaluation Results

The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) has announced the 2023 APOSS recounting and re-verification results for the AP Open School 10th and 12th examinations. On the official website, apopenschool.ap.gov.in, students who applied for mark recounting and reverification of Class 10, and 12 results can view their results. The list of candidates with their roll number, subject code, prior marks, marks after re-verification and recounting, and result status is included in the APOSS result 2023 PDF for recounting and verification.

According to the APOSS inter results for 2023 and the APOSS 10th results for 2023 for recounting and reverification, 678 students applied for Class 12 while 233 applied for Class 10 RV and RC. To pass APOSS examination a student needs a minimum of 35 marks or a grade D or 33 per cent. On April 3, 2023, the AP Open School 10th and 12th exams started.

APOSS 2023: STEPS TO CHECK RESULTS

Step 1- Visit the homepage of AP Open School Society (APOSS) apopenschool.org

Step 2- Click on relevant Andhra Pradesh Open School Class 10 Result 2023 and Andhra Pradesh Open School Class 12 Result 2023

Step 3- On new result window, enter your username/ roll number, password

Step 4- Submit the details and the scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 5- Download it and take a print of APOSS Result 2023 for future use

APOSS 2023: WHAT TO CHECK ON MARKSHEET

— Name

— Personal Details

— Exam dates, school name

— Total

— Percentage and Grade Calculation

— Pass/ Fail status

Meanwhile, The AP Matriculation Exam 2023 saw a turnout of about 6 lakh students. The Andhra Pradesh SSC exams were held from April 3 to April 18. A total of 6,05,052 students wrote the class 10th examination. Out of these 3,09,245 boys and 2,95,807 girls wrote the exams in Andhra Pradesh. Parvathipuram Manyam secures the top district position with 87.47% pass percentage while Nandyal District has the least passing percentage of 60.39%.

The overall pass rate for the AP SSC Result last year was 94.88%. In 2022, boys passed this test at a rate of 93.68%, while girls passed at a rate of 95.09%. In 2022, the highest pass percentage has been secured by AP residential schools at 91.10%. The pass percentage among regular candidates is 67.26% and the overall pass percentage for 2022 stands at 64.02%.