APOSS Declares Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Results At apopenschool.ap.gov.in

The AP Open School SSC and Intermediate Exams 2023 supplemental results have been released by the Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS). Students who took the additional tests for the open school can access their results on the webpage at apopenschool.ap.gov.in. To pass APOSS examination a student needs a minimum of 35 marks or a grade D or 33 per cent. On April 3, 2023, the AP Open School 10th and 12th exams started.

On May 22, 2023, the examination authority has released results. The APOSS Supplementary examination was taken by students who failed in one or two subjects and those who wanted to enhance their results. The main website now has the APOSS SSC and Inter Supplementary results. Candidates have to use their application number and roll number to download and access the results.

APOSS 2023: Steps to check results

Step 1- Visit the homepage of AP Open School Society (APOSS) apopenschool.org

Step 2- Click on relevant Andhra Pradesh Open School Class 10 Result 2023 and Andhra Pradesh Open School Class 12 Result 2023 URL

Step 3- On new result window, enter your username/ roll number, password

Step 4- Submit the details and the scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 5- Download it and take a print of APOSS Result 2023 for future use

It id advised to the students to check the followings on their result card:

— Name

— Personal Details

— Exam dates, school name

— Total

— Percentage and Grade Calculation

— Pass/ Fail status

Meanwhile, The AP Matriculation Exam 2023 saw a turnout of about 6 lakh students. The Andhra Pradesh SSC exams were held from April 3 to April 18. A total of 6,05,052 students wrote the class 10th examination. Out of these 3,09,245 boys and 2,95,807 girls wrote the exams in Andhra Pradesh. Parvathipuram Manyam secures the top district position with 87.47% pass percentage while Nandyal District has the least passing percentage of 60.39%.