Applying For A Job Under Sports Quota? Check Out The Eligibility, Recruitment Process And More

Once there was a belief that sports cannot help someone secure a job. This notion has changed with time. Not only are sportspersons securing jobs, but are also having a decent source of income. Every year, the Government sectors like the Indian Army, Police, Indian Railways, Government banks/Universities, and other Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) recruit candidates from the sports quota.

The initiative is to provide special provisions to promote sports in the country and encourage the youth to participate in sports. Applicants who are physically fit and have participated in different games and sports including University/State/National/International level can apply for sports quota government jobs.

The government releases job notifications for interested candidates who took part in different sports which include Archery, Badminton, Boxing, Chess, Carrom, Cricket, Golf, Gymnastics, Hockey, Judo and Karate, to name a few.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants are provided jobs based on their academic and sports performance at University/State/National and International levels. Applicants must have degrees including Class 10/ 12 /graduation, as per the criteria. They are required to submit their certificates received for participation. Applicants will have to display their efficiency in the sport (as per claimed). The applicants must have an award received from the National Physical Efficiency Drive.

Recruitment process

It will be based on written tests/ sports trials/medical tests and interviews. Priority will be given to those who have represented the country in international competitions and have approval from the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The second preference will be given to the sportsperson who has represented in any State/Union Territory and has a medal in the National Championship at the Senior or Junior level that is organised by National Sports Federations or recognised by the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The third priority will be given to those who have represented their University in the inter-state tournament and have secured at least the third position The next preference is given to those sportspersons who have won a National Award for Physical Efficiency in National Physical Efficiency Drive or have represented State/University/School team.