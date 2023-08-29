APPSC AEE Answer Key 2023 Released at psc.ap.gov.in, Steps to Download

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) released the provisional answer key for the Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) examination on August 28. This answer key follows the Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted for AEE 2023 on August 21 and 22.

It is important to note that this answer key is preliminary and subject to potential revisions following further evaluation. Candidates who participated in the recruitment test for Assistant Executive Engineers can access the answer key on the official website at psc.ap.gov.in.

Starting today, August 29, candidates who suspect discrepancies or errors in the answer key have an opportunity to raise their concerns. The last date to submit their objection application will be on August 31. According to the commission, complaints must be supported by valid proof in favour of the disparities identified.

The View Response Sheets option in the candidates’ login is where you can find the response sheets for the position of Assistant Executive Engineer in various Engineering services.

APPSC AEE Answer Key 2023: Steps to Download

Step1:Navigate to the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) atpsc.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Then click on the link that reads, “ATTENTION: Initial Keys for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer in various Engineering Services vide Notification No. 19/2022” on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open; select the subject you want to access the answer key.

Step 4: Now, a PDF of the provisional answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Cross-check the details mentioned on the APPSC AEE Answer Key and save the copy.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will review any objections made by candidates to the preliminary answer key before publishing the final answer key and results. The Commission conducted the written exam in Computer-Based Recruitment Test mode as the basis for choosing the candidate for the position.

The age limit criteria for the APPSC AEE position differ based on categories. For the general category, the age range is set between 18 and 42 years. And for BC/AP State Employees and SC/ST/PH, 5 and 10 years relaxation has been given respectively.

A total of 23 Assistant Executive Engineer positions are being filled by the APPSC AEE recruitment campaign, which is taking place across multiple departments.