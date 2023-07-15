APPSC Group 1 Main Result 2023 Declared At psc.ap.gov.in; How To Download

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) declared the Group 1 Main Result 2023 on July 14. The Commission released the list of candidates who have been selected for interview or oral test round. Those who appeared in the APPSC Group 1 Main exam can now download their results atpsc.ap.gov.in. A total of 259 applicants have been qualified for the oral test round for 111 Group 1 openings this year, out of which 39 aspirants are shortlisted on the basis of sports quota. Meanwhile, the result notice under sports quota has been hosted separately on the main site.

APPSC Group 1 Main Result 2023: How To Download

Step 1: Go to APPSC’s official website atpsc.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link that says – “Result Notification of the Candidates Shortlisted for oral test (Interview) - Group-I Services – Notification No.28/2022 - (Published on 14/07/2023) - Click Here.”

Step 3: A pdf file displaying the list of candidates will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Subsequently, check the register numbers of the selected applicants.

Step 5: Save and download the APPSC Group 1 Main result.

“The candidate wise schedule for Oral Test (interview) will be placed in the website of the Commission shortly. Individual call letters will be sent to candidates within few days. A copy of this result can also be seen on the website: www.psc.ap.gov.inand as well as in the Notice Board of the Commission,” read the official notice.

According to the notification, the interview round will be conducted from August 2 onwards in the Office of the Commission, at New HOD’S Building, 2nd Floor, M.G. Road, Opposite Indira Gandhi Municipal Complex, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh-520010. The APPSC Group 1 Main written exam was conducted from June 3 to June 10, this year.

It is important to note that those who are provisionally qualified for the interview round are requested to show the original certificates at the time of verification of documents on the same day of the interview. The documents needed are date of birth proof, qualification certificate, study certificate/residence certificate or Local Status Certificate, Integrated Community Certificate in case of Reserved Candidates and others.

For more details, read the official notice and keep checking the main site of APPSC on a regular basis.