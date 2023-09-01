APSSB CHSL Admit Card 2023 Released on apssb.nic.in, Check Steps to Download

The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has issued admit cards for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination on September 1. If you’ve registered for the APSSB CHSL exam, you can obtain your admit card by visiting the official APSSB website at apssb.nic.in.

The exam is tentatively scheduled for September 17. It is important to note that the last date to download the APSSB CHSL admit card is September 17, up to 9 am. As per the official notice, any concerns or issues regarding the admit cards must be reported by September 8. After this date, no requests will be entertained.

APSSB CHSL 2023 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Step 1: Log in to the official website of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board at apssb.nic.in.

Step 2: Next, click on the admit card option, available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new window will be displayed. Now, choose the ‘Download Admit Card’ option.

Step 4: Login using credentials like registration number, mobile number, email ID, password, and captcha.

Step 5: Your APSSB CHSL admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check all the details mentioned on the APSSB CHSL admit card.

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the same for examination day.

The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board is conducting a recruitment drive to fill 120 vacancies within the department. The selection process consists of two stages. First, candidates will participate in a written examination organised by the department. Then, those who qualify in the written exam will proceed to a skill test. The official notification suggests that the skill test is tentatively scheduled to commence on October 31.

Upon being shortlisted, candidates are required to submit copies of a passport-size photograph, matriculation certificates issued by the board or university as proof of date of birth, class 12 and 10 pass certificate, APST certificate (if applicable), certificate of six months diploma in computer application from a recognised board or institution duly acknowledged by the Arunachal Pradesh Council for Technical Education (AICTE), if applicable, certificate of a 1-year diploma in computer application, if applicable, intimation letter to the Head of Department for those who hold regular government service, PwD certificate, admit card and a printout of the online application form.