AptiTech Education To Hold Campus Placement At Lucknow’s Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University; Deets Inside

There’s good news for students of Lucknow’s Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University. AptiTech Education, a renowned education company, will be holding virtual campus placements this month in the University. The registration deadline to participate is today, August 5. Don’t miss this opportunity to join the event. In addition to B Tech, M Tech CS and IT students, MCA students can also take part in the campus placement conducted by the Training and Placement Department. The company is offering not only attractive packages but also promising better positions to the selected students. Vice Chancellor Prof JP Pandey announced that the campus placement will take place this month. It’s a great opportunity for students to showcase their skills and secure promising career prospects.

The campus placement opportunity is open to 2023 batch passout students. After registration, the company will conduct an examination, and successful candidates will proceed to the interview stage. Those who pass the interview will be appointed as Senior Technical Trainers in Jaipur on behalf of the company. It’s a fantastic chance for eligible students to secure a rewarding career in Jaipur as Technical Trainers.

The company will offer an attractive package of Rs 5 to Rs 5.5 lakh annually to the selected students. The selected candidates will undergo a four-month training period, during which the company will provide accommodation and food facilities. It is essential for the selected students to possess strong communication skills, including proficiency in computer languages. This opportunity not only offers a competitive salary but also valuable training to enhance their skills and knowledge.

Under the guidance of Dean of Training and Placement Department, Prof Arumina Verma, this campus placement offers numerous facilities to students. Participating in this event can pave the way for a promising future in the field of education. The selected students will be provided with excellent facilities and opportunities within the company. It’s a great chance for students to kickstart their careers and build a successful path in the education sector.