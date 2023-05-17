Army Subedar's Son Mohit Choudhary From Rajasthan Tops SSC-CGL Exam 2022

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result of the SSC-CGL exam held in 2022. More than 36 lakh candidates from all over the country applied for various posts through this exam. According to ANI, Army Subedar Prabhulal Jat’s son Mohit Choudhary has secured an AIR-1 rank in this exam. SSC conducted the exam for 30,000 different posts which included approximately 400 positions for Income Tax Officers as well.

As reported in ANI, Mohit Choudhary completed his 10th (81%) and 12th (83%) at Nasirabad Army School in Rajasthan. After completing his schooling, he did his B.Tech from the Army Institute of Technology in mechanical stream. Mohit told ANI that he refrained from using social media to focus on his studies. He advised the young aspirants to go for self-study rather than prepare via coaching.

Mohit talked about his method of preparation for the exam in an interview with Utkarsh Classes. He feels that his teacher Mr Gagan Pratap’s online course helped him a lot in his preparation for Mathematics. For English, he referred to a book written by teacher Neetu Singh. He added that he focused on the study material given by the Utkarsh Classes to prepare for the General Knowledge. When asked about the test papers he had solved, Mohit said that he worked on many mock papers to prepare for SSC-CGL.

Mohit also talked briefly about his exam strategies with his Maths teacher. On being asked why he would choose to go for the Income Tax Inspector post, Mohit said that he likes the respect which is associated with it. Mohit also showed the register in which he had made notes for the topics of Maths to be covered in the SSC syllabus. According to him, he had to also change his strategy for studying Maths and Reasoning, keeping in mind the changes in exam structure.