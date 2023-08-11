Around 20 Students Interrogated by Police Over Jadavpur University Student's Death

After the dead of a first year student Swapnodeep Kundu from the hostel of Jadavpur University, police officials have called 5 more students for investigation. On Thursday, 15 students from the JU hostel were questioned by the police to investigate the alleged claim of ragging. Including today, the police officials have cross questioned 20 students.

Kundu died after allegedly falling from the balcony. However, police is investigating suicide angle as well owing to parents claims of a foul play in the hostel. Some students have claimed that Kundu took the extreme step due to ragging at Jadavpur University. As per sources, the boy did not go to the hostel and had started to stay with friends. He had allegedly told his relatives that he was afraid to stay in the hostel. One of the professors has also alleged that this was a ragging incident.

A team of investigators is formed by the university administration, and it will provide its conclusions in two weeks. However, the police later informed that preliminary evidence indicated Swapnodeep had “jumped off" the balcony. As reported by media, the Bengali Program student allegedly discussed the matter with his peers and asked when the trauma will end. Additionally, these classmates had informed a teacher that Swapnodeep had confessed to them that he had had trouble sleeping one night, perhaps due to ragging.

Swapnodeep’s father Ramprasad Kundu has filed a complaint claiming that some of the boarders of that hostel are responsible for his son’s death. According the police has started a case under section 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. He further informed to the police that on Wednesday night, Swapnodeep called his mother who was then afraid for his life and wanted to go back to his village.

Kundu’s death was allegedly caused by some seniors ragging, according to a social media post by a fellow student. Some students said that late on Wednesday, Swapnodeep was forced to run barefoot on the dormitory terrace. Shankha Shubra Chakrabarty, Joint CP (crime), said the adolescent fell from the second floor of JU main hostel at 11.45 p.m. on Wednesday.

He had several injuries when he was brought to a private hospital, and he passed away around 4.30 am on Thursday. His left side of the skull, rib, and pelvis all showed fractures, according to the original autopsy. His spine was fractured as well.