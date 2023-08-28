Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Spot Round Begins

The Directorate of Higher and Technical Education (DHTE), Itanagar conducted the spot round counselling for the Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG 2023 today, August 28. As per reports, the spot round counselling began at 10 am at the Auditorium Hall of the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre, near IG Park, Itanagar.

The DHTE Itanagar is conducting the spot round counselling for the allocation of vacant seats following the Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG round 2 seat allotment and withdrawal of seats. Students can apply for the spot round counselling via the official website at apdhte.nic.in. Candidates who participate in the spot round of counselling are advised to bring their original certificates for the document verification process.

Students who have withdrawn their allotted seats within the stipulated time can participate in the spot round admissions. Candidates who have registered but have not been assigned a seat for the Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG 2023 round 2 counselling can also take part as well as fresh candidates who were unable to register before round 1 but wish to participate now. can do so.

Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Spot Round Counselling 2023: Documents Required

— NEET UG 2023 Admit Card

— Class 10 and 12 mark sheet/pass certificate

— Caste, Category, and Domicile certificate, if required.

— Medical certificate

— Migration certificate and others.

Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Spot Round Counselling 2023: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of DHTE Itanagar at apdhte.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the ‘spot round’ registration link.

Step 3: As a new window opens, complete the registration process and log in.

Step 4: Soon after logging in, fill out the application form as directed.

Step 5: Upload all the mandatory documents and pay the prescribed fee.

Step 6: Cross-check all the details and submit the form as asked.

Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Spot Round Counselling 2023: Application Fee

Students who will be allotted seats need to deposit a seat acceptance fee of Rs 5,000 for Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH) and Rs 3,000 for other courses.

Through Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023, the concerned authority will grant admission to eligible candidates for 53 MBBS and 10 BDS seats in the medical and dental colleges across the state. The online admission process to Arunachal Pradesh MBBS and BDS 2023 will be conducted for two categories which are Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) and Non-APST.