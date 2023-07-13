As MPPEB Declares Recruitment Result For 2022, 7 Toppers Emerge From Gwalior

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has announced the MP Patwari result on June 30. Candidates can check their results on the official website at esb.mp.gov.in. The results are specifically for the MP Group-2 (Sub-group 4) Patwari recruitment of 2022.

The MPPEB has also released the list of toppers, with 7 candidates from Gwalior, 2 from Bhopal, and 1 from Sagar. Interestingly, 7 of the toppers are from the same exam center in Gwalior, with a total of 114 candidates selected from this center.

Additionally, the board has issued a revised list of six candidates for the unreserved, soldier, and open categories. Details regarding the posts, cut-offs, merit list, and marks have also been made available.

Here is the list of the top performers:

Pooja Sharma - Score: 183.36, From: Gwalior

Rinku Singh Gurjar - Score: 177.75, From: Bhopal

Poonam Rajawat - Score: 177.40, From: Gwalior

Krishna Kushwaha - Score: 177.06, From: Gwalior

Pooja Rawat - Score: 177.00, From: Gwalior

Madhulata Garwal - Score: 176.12, From: Gwalior

Ramnaresh Singh Gurj Gur - Score: 176.03, From: Bhopal

Akash Sharma - Score: 175.75, From: Gwalior

Krishna Kumar Patel - Score: 175.25, From: Sagar

Ankita Meena - Score: 174.88, From: Gwalior

Out of the 9.7 lakh individuals who appeared for the recruitment exam, a total of 1,700 candidates have qualified. Controversies have sparked regarding the toppers’ list with the fact that the exam center of those seven candidates is owned by BJP MLA Sanjiv Kushwah. The opposition has demanded the cancellation of the examination result, turning the situation into a blame game among political leaders.

To check the results, follow these steps:

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link provided for the Group 2 (sub-group 4) result 2022.

Enter your login credentials, such as roll number and date of birth.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result for future reference and take a printout if needed.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 9,073 vacancies for positions including Patwari, Assistant Auditor, Assistant Editor, Clerk, and Junior Accountant. The written examination took place from March 15 to March 26, with two shifts conducted at various centers. The provisional answer key was released on April 28, and candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections until May 1. For further details, please visit the official website.