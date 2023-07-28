Aspire To Be A RAW Officer? Your Guide To Joining The Prestigious Agency

The Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India’s premier foreign intelligence agency, commemorates a remarkable milestone as it completes 53 years of dedicated service to the nation. Established on September 21, 1968, in the aftermath of the Indo-China War of 1962 and 1965, RAW has been at the forefront of safeguarding India’s interests on the global stage.

Under the visionary guidance of its first director, Rameshwar Nath Kao, RAW has earned a reputation for its strategic expertise and operational prowess. Headquartered in Delhi, the agency’s primary mission encompasses gathering crucial foreign intelligence, counter-terrorism efforts, counter-proliferation measures, offering valuable advice to Indian policymakers, and advancing the country’s foreign strategic interests. RAW also plays a pivotal role in ensuring the security of India’s nuclear program, a vital aspect of the nation’s defence.

As an elite intelligence organization, RAW recruits its officers and agents through various channels, ensuring a diverse pool of talent. One of the prominent routes to join the agency is through the UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE), which opens opportunities for candidates aspiring to become Group-A IAS, IPS, IRS, and IFS officers. Interested individuals can register on the official website of upsc.gov.in to initiate the process.

Apart from CSE, RAW also scouts for potential candidates from government departments, armed forces, intelligence agencies, police services, administrative services, and more. The selection process is rigorous, with multiple criteria evaluated to ensure the best fit for the agency’s demanding roles.

Aspiring candidates for RAW must possess a graduation degree from a reputable organization or institute. Sharp memory power, excellent communication skills, and proficiency in at least one foreign language are essential attributes sought in potential recruits. While there is no specific age limit for joining RAW, candidates should be below 56 years of age and possess a work experience of over 20 years in the service.

Recruitment through CSE prioritizes candidates who have successfully cleared the examination and opted for positions as IPS and IFS officers. Civil servants selected for RAW undergo comprehensive training at the prestigious Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration. At the culmination of the foundation course, the agency conducts interviews and psychological tests to identify the most suitable candidates. Those shortlisted embark on a one-year stint at RAW, showcasing their skills and dedication in the field of intelligence.