Aspiring For A Creative Career? Check This Unique Field Of Graphology With Low Competition
1-MIN READ

Aspiring For A Creative Career? Check This Unique Field Of Graphology With Low Competition

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 12:41 IST

Delhi, India

Certificate and diploma courses are available in graphology.

Certificate and diploma courses are available in graphology.

Graphology is useful in several areas, including child development, recruitment, marriage compatibility and personality development.

You’ve probably heard of handwriting experts. They do a scientific study and analysis of handwriting, particularly in relation to human psychology and it is called graphology. This is currently a well-established and increasingly used technique for assessing employees in organisations also.

Graphology is divided into three approaches: integrative, holistic and symbolic, which aid in analysing a person’s writing. Graphology is useful in several areas including child development, recruitment, marriage compatibility and personality development.

If you don’t want to be a doctor, engineer, IAS or PCS officer and want to do something else, graphology is a nice field to consider. The good news is that there isn’t a lot of competition in this field. You may establish a name for yourself in this industry if you have proper training.

Where Is Graphology Used?

The uses of graphology include studying a person’s personality traits and mental capacities along with psychoanalysis. Using tools like a microscope and magnifying glass at their disposal, graphologists can deduce the emotional energy spent in writing.

Graphologists should also have practical knowledge of psychology, knowledge of psychiatry, history of writing, graphology neuroscience, graph therapy etc. It also requires analytical skills, knowledge of critical thinking, research skills, human psychology and forensic analysis.

Course in Graphology

Certificate and diploma courses are available in graphology. Normally one can take admitted to these courses after Class 12. There are some special institutes for this and some of the famous ones are:

World School of Handwriting, Mumbai

Kolkata Institute of Graphology

Handwriting Analysts International, Visakhapatnam

International School of Handwriting Analysis, Bangalore

International Institute of Graphology Pune

Career Prospect

Graphologists are used by corporate industries and consulting firms to select appropriate individuals.

They are needed by courts, police, and forensic divisions to combat forgery and resolve criminal cases by scrutinising criminals’ writing samples.

These specialists may be needed by schools to assess and support problematic students. They advise not just parents but also tutors by providing insights into the personalities of young children.

Graphologists in the career advisory sector assist individuals in selecting appropriate job possibilities and provide further feedback for personal development.

About the Author
Education and Careers Desk
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More
first published:July 12, 2023, 12:41 IST
last updated:July 12, 2023, 12:41 IST