Aspiring To Secure A Job In Top MNCs Like Google and Amazon? Try These Courses
Aspiring To Secure A Job In Top MNCs Like Google and Amazon? Try These Courses

Last Updated: July 22, 2023, 14:13 IST

Aspiring candidates need to have a wider knowledge of programming languages.

In today’s competitive job market, everybody wants to land a job in famous multinational corporations (MNCs) such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon. These tech giants also look for talented individuals, who possess diverse skill sets and are constantly updated with the changing technology. In this situation, getting a Bachelor’s degree in Technology is no longer sufficient to get these high-paying jobs. An individual has to make efforts to acquire additional skill sets to stay up to date in the market. These companies majorly work on software, making it easier to secure a job for software engineers. Aspiring candidates also need to have a wider knowledge of programming languages. They should also be updated with the latest technology, such as the ever-growing Artificial Intelligence, data science, cloud computing, and automation.

Individuals should pay closer attention to courses on Artificial Intelligence along with their professional degrees. There are certificate courses of six months to a year in this subject. One can also enrol in a course to learn the programming language Python. This language is majorly used by organisations like Google and Yahoo. Knowing this language makes an individual ready for the software industry. Along with this, data science also has a higher demand in the industry. The chances of securing a high-paying job will increase much more if someone takes a short course in this field.

Cloud computing also has a lot of buzz in the technology market. The system deals with the delivery of computing services including servers, storage, databases, networking, software, analytics, and intelligence over the Internet to offer faster innovation, flexible resources, and economies of scale.

Digital Marketing is also one of the most powerful tools in today’s world, which can help an individual secure a high-paying job in these MNCs. The field uses online channels and tools to promote products and services. Digital Marketers conduct research, build brand loyalty, and create community. They also analyse data collected from online marketing to make a business more efficient and profitable. Knowing digital marketing may prove to be very beneficial for job-seekers.

first published:July 22, 2023, 14:13 IST
last updated:July 22, 2023, 14:13 IST