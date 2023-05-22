Assam Board 10th HSLC Result 2023 Latest Updates: SEBA Assam 10th Result Declared, Hridong Thakuria Tops Exam

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has released the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Result 2023 today at 10 AM. Students who took the class 10 HSLC exam can check their results on the official websites results.sebaonline.org and sebaonline.org. To view their class 10 result 2023, students need to enter their roll number as given on their admit card and other required information.

Check all the Assam Board Class 10 HSLC Result 2023 Latest Updates here:

May 22, 10: 40 am- Hridong Thakuria from Dekhia Juli who studied at Sankar Dev Sisku Niketan has topped Assam board Class HSLC exams 2023.

May 22, 10: 35 am- In Assam class 10th exams 2023, 4 students including Ishrat Fatiha, Lucky Devi Choudhury, Manmita Sarma, and Aditya Anupam Konwar.

May 22, 10: 32 am- Out of the 4,15,324 students who took the SEBA HSLC Exams, 3,01,880 passed. The board reported a 72.69 percent total pass rate.

May 22, 10: 31 am- Multiple HSLC papers were leaked this year and consequently cancelled a day before the exam, which angered students and parents and earned SEBA an unfavourable reputation. The class 10 general science and English examinations were leaked and rescheduled this year.

May 22, 10: 30 am- The Assam results 2023 mobile application developed by Narayani Edusols can be downloaded from the Google play store. The mobile application will have a viewing as well as the downloading facility of the mark sheets.

May 22, 10: 28 am- Students must go to the official website sebaonline.org and select the reapply link if they want to request a recheck. The cost for each subject is Rs 350, and the cost of a photocopy of the answer sheets with rechecking is Rs 550.

May 22, 10: 25 am- Websites to check

sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

indiaresults.com

May 22, 10: 23 am- The pass percentage in Assam class 10th board has improved from 56.49 per cent in 2022 to 72.69% Students passing this year.

May 22, 10: 21 am- Hridam Thakuriya from Dhekiajuli is the state HSLC topper 2023. The student has scored 596.

May 22, 10:20 am- How to check result online

Step 1- Visit the official website, sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in.

Step 2- Navigate the link for the Assam HSLC 10th result 2023 link on the homepage. Click on the link.

Step 3- Enter the roll number and submit.

Step 4- The SEBA Class 10 result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5- Download and take a printout of the result page.

May 22, 10: 14 am- Breaking of rules will lead to disciplinary actions against the offenders.

May 22, 10: 15 am- Further the notification suggest teachers to wear sober colours that should reflect a sense of decorum, decency, professionalism, and seriousness of purpose

May 22, 10:11 am- While female teachers were asked to wear salwar-suit, sarees, or mekhela-chador.

May 22, 10:10 am- The Assam government has issued an order asking teachers to to wear formal pants and shirts. Avoiding casual clothes such as jeans, t-shirts, etc.

May 22, 09:55 am - The Assam Board conducted the Class 10th exam from March 3 to April 1 this year.

May 22, 09:55 am - In order to pass the SEBA HSLC exam 2023, students must secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in each subject.

top videos

May 22, 09:55 am - If they fail to meet this requirement, they will have the option to appear in the supplementary exam.

May 22, 09:55 am - Once the results are announced, students are advised to collect their mark sheets and pass certificates from their respective schools.