Assam Board HSLC Supplementary Results 2023 Declared at sebaonline.org

The Secondary Education Board of Assam or SEBA announced the results for the HSLC Class 10 Supplementary exams on July 26. Students who took the Assam HSLC compartmental exams can now see their results on the official websites at sebaonline.org, site.sebaonline.org, and resultsassam.nic.in.

The compartmental examination was held by the Assam board from July 4 to July 8 for students who failed certain subjects during the annual main examination.

Assam Class 10 Supplementary Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1 - Go to the official website of the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA).

Step 2 - Look for the link related to “Class 10th Compartmental Exams Result 2023" on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3 - You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter the necessary details like your roll number, date of birth, or any other required information.

Step 4 - After entering the details, click on the “Submit" or “Check Result" button.

Step 5 - The result for Assam Class 10 Supplementary exams will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6 - Carefully examine your results, which will include subject-specific and total grades.

Step 7 - For future reference, it is recommended to download and print the result page.

The main results were declared by SEBA on May 22 this year on their official website. This year’s overall pass rate for Class 10 students is 72.69%, a significant increase over last year. Reportedly, a total of 4,22,174 students took the Class 10 exams. Among them, 1,90,765 were boys and 2,24,559 girls. Out of the total number of candidates, 1,59,356 girls and 1,42,524 boys managed to qualify for the examination. Therefore, the passing percentage rate for female students was 70.96%, while that for male students was 74.71%. The SEBA reportedly withheld the results of 14 candidates, while 239 students were expelled. Further, a total of 6,879 students were absent during the annual examination this year.

The admission procedure for class 11 started soon after the results were declared. The English and General Science question papers were leaked during the SEBA Class 10th Examination, hence, the board and the Assam Government decided to conduct exams for these courses again.