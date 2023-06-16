Assam Cabinet To Amend MBBS Admission Rules; Proposes 10% NRI Quota Among Others

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma proposes to amend MBBS and BDS admission rules in the state. The proposed changes were discussed in the latest state cabinet meeting. The state cabinet proposes 10 percent reservation of NRI students who have cleared National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). The seat allocation for the NRI students will also include deduction of 15% All India Quota.

At our weekly #AssamCabinet, we took several decisions:✅Reservation for OBC/MOBC (non creamy layer) in MBBS/BDS courses ✅ Empowering autonomous councils to recruit Retd. executive engineers ✅Medicalcare for sportspersons ✅Discontinuation of physical non-judicial stamps pic.twitter.com/x2wMdWDKzP — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 15, 2023

The minutes shared by the Chief Minister after the weekly state cabinet meeting mentioned that “10% of total remaining MBBS seats after deduction of 15% All India Quota, Central Pool, North Eastern Council quota, Royal Govt of Bhutan quota seats to be reserved annually for NRI/NRI-sponsored students who have cleared NEET UG."

Further, Assam cabinet is also proposed to increase the reservation for other Other Backward Classes and MOBC category (non- creamy layer). A 10 percent EWS quota is also reserved for MBBS seats in six medical colleges of Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Silchar, Jorhat, Tezpur and Barpeta. The decision comes in the wake of increase in MBBS seats in the Medical Colleges and Dental Colleges of Assam. In the meeting, an overview of the reservation of six communities is also shared.

Community Present seat allocation (MBBS) Proposed seat allocation (MBBS, BDS) Children of Tea Garden/ Ex- Tea Garden Communities/ Tribes 27 (Brahmaputra valley - 20 seats and Barak Valley- 7 seats) 30 (Brahmaputra valley - 22 seats and Barak Valley- 8 seats) Moran 5 8 Matak 5 8 Tai Ahom 6 10 Chutia 7 9 Koch Rajbongshi 10 13

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency released the NEET UG 2023 Results. his year 11,45,976 candidates have qualified in the medical entrance examination. Two students have achieved the top spot with a perfect score of 720 marks, Prabanjan J from Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi from Andhra Pradesh. Seven candidates were identified using unfair practices in the examination and have been dealt with as per the norms,” a senior NTA official told PTI. Among the states, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of qualifying candidates with 1.39 lakh candidates followed by Maharashtra with 1.31 lakh and Rajasthan also with more than 1 lakh.