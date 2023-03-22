Assam Cash for Job Scam: 57 Civil Servants Arrested, Dismissed

The Assam government on Tuesday said altogether 57 state civil servants of 2013, 2015, and 2016 batches have been arrested and dismissed from service for ”cash for job scam”, while three others have become approvers.

Replying to a query by Congress MLA Bharat Chandra Narah, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said 60 people, who passed the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examinations in those three years, have been brought under investigation.

Out of these officers, 57 were arrested and discharged from services in the ”APSC cash for job scam”, he added.

Besides, three other officials agreed to become the approvers and they are under suspension at present, said Sarma, who also holds the Personnel Department.

He also stated that the report of the Justice B K Sharma Commission on the scandal has not been accepted yet by the government and it was forwarded to a committee for review.

The APSC was embroiled in a cash-for-job scam being investigated by Assam Police, which arrested nearly 70 people, including its former Chairman Rakesh Kumar Paul and 57 civil services officials since 2016.

