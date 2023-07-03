Assam CEE 2023 Counselling Registration Begins at dte.assam.gov.in; How to Apply

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has started the counselling registration process for Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) today, July 3. Candidates who qualified for the CEE 2023 can now apply for counselling registration through the official website of DTE — dte.assam.gov.in. The last date to register is July 10.

“For participation in the online counselling process for provisional admission into the 1stsemester B.TECH courses of State Government Engineering Colleges of Assam based on the Common Entrance Examination [CEE-2023], the aspiring eligible candidates having CEE- 2023 Rank must fill up the online counselling form and upload their required documents as mentioned in the Counselling Guidelines -2023 by logging in, using their Application No. of CEE-2023,” reads the official notification.

Assam CEE Counselling Registration: Steps to Register

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Assam CEE atdte.assam.gov.in.

Step 2: Choose the option that claims ‘Assam CEE counselling Registration Link’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Following that, a new window will be displayed.

Step 4: Log in with the help of newly generated credentials and start filling out the registration form.

Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents and pay the required fee.

Step 6: Before submitting, check all the necessary details.

Step 7: Download and take a printout of your Assam CEE counselling registration form for the admission process.

The notice further stated that all the details related to the schedule for allotment of seats, and submission of acceptance letters by the candidates and parent/guardian will be notified on the DTE’s website in due course of time. Moreover, it is important to note that if a candidate uploads any forged documents or submits misleading information, his or her candidature will be forfeited at any stage during the provisional selection process. Candidates who have appeared for the Assam CEE against the NCC and Sports quota will have to submit their documents along with the application from July 4 to July 15.