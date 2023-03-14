Assam CEE 2023 Registration Begins at astu.ac.in, Exam On May 28

The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has begun the online registration process for Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2023 today, March 14. Candidates can apply on the official website of ASTU at astu.ac.in. As per the official schedule, the last date to register for the Assam CEE 2023 is Monday, April 3.

The Assam CEE 2023 exam will be held on Sunday, May 28 from 11 am to 2 pm, according to the official date sheet. The hall ticket for the same will be released 15 days before the commencement of the exam. The result will be declared within 10 days of the conduct of the combined entrance test.

Assam CEE 2023 Registration: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of ASTU at astu.ac.in.

Step 2: On the main page, click on the registration link.

Step 3: As the new page opens, fill up the application form, upload all the documents and pay the necessary fee.

Step 4: Submit the form as instructed

Step 5: Keep a printout of the Assam CEE 2023 for future reference.

When the CEE admit card is released, students can download it by using their application number and password on the portal. When applying for the exam, students need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000. It is being conducted for students seeking admission into the first semester of Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes in the engineering colleges of Assam for the academic session 2023-24.

The Assam Combined Entrance Examination will be based on the syllabus of the State’s Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). The CEE exam will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) type and will comprise a single paper for a 3-hour duration. The subjects for the exam include physics, chemistry, and mathematics. There will be 40 questions in each exam paper and four marks will be awarded for every correct answer while one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

