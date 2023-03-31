Assam Govt to Begin New Academic Session Tomorrow, to Give Free Textbooks to Students

The Assam Education Board is all set to begin the new academic session in schools across the state tomorrow, April 1. Assam’s State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, in a tweet, announced that students will be provided with free textbooks in the first week of April. He further mentioned that the formal classroom teaching process will begin on April 10.

“New Academic Session in our schools will start from 1st April. First week consists of Utsaav Vidyarambha as per the Academic Calendar. Formal classroom transactions will begin on 10 April. As earlier years, students will receive Free Textbooks in the 1st week of April,” Pegu’s tweet reads.

to commemorate the birth anniversary of young social reformer Upendra Nath Brahma. On March 26, Assam’s Education Minister put out a tweet stating that they have also introduced the launch of several education scholarship schemes and fee waivers for female candidates apart from the students’ day celebration.

The schemes include:

— Distribution of 52,000 tablets to schools in the state.

— Scholarship to girl child from minority communities.

— Mobility grant to girl candidates of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes.

— Free books to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students.

— Incentive on mess fees.

— Fee waiver grant to colleges.

For the unversed, Upendra Nath Brahma was a Bodo community leader. Fondly known as ‘Bodofa’, Brahma was also the former president of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU). The name ‘Bodofa’ was conferred upon Upendra Nath Brahma in recognition of his progressive vision and leadership qualities. He died on May 1, 1990, after a long battle with blood cancer.

