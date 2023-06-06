Assam HS 12th Result 2023 Declared for Over 3 Lakh Students, Where & How to Check

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has released the Assam HS Results 2023. Students who took the exam can check their mark sheets at the official websites at resultsassam.nic.in, and ahsec.assam.gov.in, to check the results. The Assam HS exam is conducted for students who have completed their higher secondary education in AHSEC-affiliated schools.

Students who are dissatisfied with their grades have the opportunity to apply for a re-evaluation of their answer sheets. Within a specified timeframe, students can submit an online application for re-evaluation along with the required fee. During the re-evaluation process, the answer scripts will undergo a comprehensive examination to identify any errors or omissions in the marking. If any changes are made to the initial marking, the revised result will be updated and made available on the official website.

Assam HS 12th Result 2023: Websites to Check

— resultsassam.nic.in,

— ahsec.assam.gov.in

— indiaresults.com

— iresults.net

— exametc.com

— assamresult.co.in

— results.shiksha

— assamresult.in

— iresults.in

Assam HS 12th Result 2023: Steps to Check

Step 1 - Visit the official website of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council at ahsec.assam.gov.in to gather information about the council.

Step 2 - Look for the “Results" tab on the main menu of the website.

Step 3 - Click on the “Results" tab and select “Assam HS 12th Result 2023" from the dropdown menu.

Step 4 - On the result page, enter your roll number and other required details in the specified fields.

Step 5 - After entering the details, click on the “Submit" button.

Step 6 - The Assam HS 12th Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7 - Take a moment to verify the result details and then proceed to download and print a copy of the result for future reference.

Assam HS 12th Result 2023: Steps to check via SMS

Step 1 - Open the messaging app on your mobile phone.

Step 2 - Compose a new message and type “SEBA23" followed by a space.

Step 3 - Enter your HSLC Roll Number in the message.

Step 4 - Send the SMS to the number 57766.

Step 5 - Shortly after sending the message, you will receive your Assam 12th Result 2023 on your mobile phone.

The Assam HS Result 2023 compartment exam is administered to students who have yet to be able to pass one or more subjects in the regular exam. Typically, the compartment exam takes place during the month of August-September. To enroll in the compartment exam, students need to complete the application form available on the official AHSEC website. The results of the compartment exam are generally announced within a month after the examination has been conducted.