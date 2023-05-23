Assam HS 12th Results 2023 Soon At ahsec.assam.gov.in, Check Latest Update

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is anticipated to announce the results of the Higher Secondary (HS) examinations soon. Upon the release of these results, students will be able to access and download their class 12 mark sheets for 2023 on the official websites ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in. To obtain their class 12th scores, students must provide their login credentials, including their roll number and a security code. Looking at the previous year’s result declaration patterns, the Assam board exam results will be unveiled during a press conference.

The Class 12 board examinations in Assam took place between February 20 and March 20. The exams were organised by AHSEC and conducted in two shifts. The first shift was scheduled from 9 AM to 11 AM, while the second shift took place from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM.

However, it has come to the attention of the state education minister, Ranoj Pegu, that a circulating notice regarding the date of the class 12th results declaration is fraudulent. The falsified notice claims that the HS Final Exam results will be announced today, May 22, 2023. The official date and time of the result declaration will be disclosed by the board exclusively on its official website. In light of this situation, the education minister urges students to exercise caution and refrain from believing or spreading such misleading information.

In the meantime, the Assam Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) has announced the results of the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) for 2023. The overall pass rate for the HSLC exams is 72.69 per cent, with 301,880 out of 415,324 students who took the SEBA HSLC Exams passing successfully.

When considering the pass rates based on gender, boys have outperformed girls this year, achieving a pass rate of 74.71 per cent. On the other hand, girls attained an overall pass rate of 70.96 per cent. This year, there were instances of leaked HSLC class 10 papers, which led to their cancellation the day before the exams. This incident caused anger among students and parents and had a negative impact on SEBA’s reputation. The class 10 English and general science exams were leaked and rescheduled for the current academic year.