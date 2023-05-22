AHSEC Assam HS 12th Results 2023 Not Today, Says State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu

After the declaration of Assam’s class 10th results, a rumour is viral on social media reporting that state’s HS results will also be announced today. This rumour caused panic to the Class 12th students of Assam Board. However, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has now tweeted and has put hold on all the rumours.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu through his tweet informed class 12th students that results will not be declared today. He tweeted “There is a fake news in circulation that HS Final Exam results will be given today. Don’t heed to such fake news."

There is a fake news in circulation that HS Final Exam results will be given today. Don’t heed to such fake news.— Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) May 22, 2023

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu’s tweet went viral on social media. Assam Board class 12th students are asking him to announce the results soon. So far the state’s education board has remained tight lipped on the matter. The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) released the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) result 2023 today at 10 AM. A total of 301880 out of 415324 or 72.69% have passed the class 10 exam this year.

Students who took the class 10 HSLC exam can check their results on the official websites results.sebaonline.org and sebaonline.org. To view their class 10 result 2023, students need to enter their roll number as given on their admit card and other required information. A total of 190765 males appeared for the exam out of which 142524 candidates have passed the Assam Board Examination making a pass percentage of 74.71% and a total of 228140 girls appeared for the exam out of which 159356 have passed. The overall pass percentage of girls is 70.96%.

The overall pass percentage of the students pegs at 72.69% which is better from last year of 56.49%. Hridam Thakuria from Dekhia Juli who studied at Sankar Dev Sisku Niketan has topped Assam board Class HSLC exams 2023. Four students from Assam Board Ishrat Fatiha, Lucky Devi Choudhury, Manmita Sarma, and Aditya Anupam Konwar have secured second rank in the state.