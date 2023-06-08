Assam HSLC 2023: Re-Admission Compulsory for Students Who Failed in SEBA Class 10 Exam

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) released a notice informing students, who failed the High School Leaving Certificate Examinations (HSLC) 2023, to apply for re-admission into Class 10. Those who could not qualify for the Class 10th exam this year and desire to continue their studies are advised to take re-admission in 10th for regular classes, said Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu.

“Students who didn’t pass in the HSLC Examination, 2023 are required to take re-admission in Class X for regular classes. Then only they will be allowed to appear in the subsequent examination,” Pegu said in a tweet. He also advised students to go through the notification released by SEBA. Candidates from the SEBA board who failed this year will be able to sit for the Class 10 exams next year only if they re-apply.

The Assam board announced that students can take admissions in the same school from where they appeared in the HSLC exam this year. If the school is not in a position to offer re-admission to students; then they can take admission to any other school within the same centre from where they appeared for the Class 10 exam.

It is to be noted that there will be on change in the registration number. Students must appear in subsequent examinations with the same registration number. Students are allowed to change their elective subject if desired, but this change needs to be done before the half yearly examination.

Candidates (repeaters) must appear for the Class 10 half-yearly examination; failing which, they will not be permitted to sit for the final exam in 2024. Also, schools, where the candidates will take re-admission, will have to make arrangements for the assessment of the practical exams. The school will also have to send the practical or internal assessment marks to SEBA accordingly.

On May 22, SEBA declared the Class 10th Result 2023. This year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 72.69 per cent. A total of 4 lakh students appeared for the SEBA 10th board exam, out of which 3,01,880 students passed the board exam.