Assam NEET UG Counselling Registration To End Today; Apply At dme.assam.gov.in

The Directorate of Medical Education, Assam, will close the counselling registration window for the state NEET UG 2023 today, July 29. It is the last chance for the candidates to register for the counselling process through the official website of DME Assam at dme.assam.gov.in. The Assam NEET UG counselling registration process commenced on July 25.

Assam NEET UG counselling: Steps to check

1-Log in to the Directorate of Medical Education’s official website, dme.assam.gov.in.

2-Opt for the registration link option available on the homepage.

3-Create your new login credentials by clicking on the ‘new registration’ link.

4-Once done, log in using the credentials and fill in the application form.

5-After adding all the personal and academic details, upload the necessary documents.

6-Before submitting the application, pay the counselling registration fee.

7-If required, download your counselling registration confirmation page for admission purposes.

The schedule for Round 1 of Assam NEET UG counselling has been announced by DME. The online registration process, which commenced on July 25, will end on July 29 at 11:55 PM. Subsequently, candidates can fill in their choices of colleges from July 31 to August 1, with the deadline set at 5 pm on the final day.

After filling in the choices, candidates are required to lock their preferences online on August 1, and this facility will be available from 4 pm until 11:55 pm. The seat allotment process will take place between August 2 and August 3.

The results of the seat allotment for Round 1 will be declared on August 4. Candidates will be able to check the allotment outcome, which will determine their college and course for the upcoming academic year.

To complete the registration process for Assam NEET UG counselling, candidates are required to submit a non-refundable fee of Rs 500. This counselling session aims to facilitate admissions to medical and dental colleges in the state of Assam, utilizing the scores obtained in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2023. The official notice further advised the candidates to keep their documents handy to avoid any mistakes. This year, the NEET UG examination was held on May 7 and over twenty lakh students appeared for the exam.