Assam PAT 2023 Admit Card Release Date Announced, to be Available on June 5
1-MIN READ

Assam PAT 2023 Admit Card Release Date Announced, to be Available on June 5

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 13:05 IST

New Delhi, India

In the Assam PAT 2023, the question paper will consist of two sections: mathematics and science (Representative image)

Candidates who are preparing to appear for the exam can download their Assam PAT 2023 hall ticket by visiting the official website, dte.assam.gov.in. The polytechnic exam for 2023 is planned to be conducted from 10 am to noon

The official date for the release of the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (Assam PAT 2023) admit cards has been announced by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE). The admit cards will be available on June 5. Candidates who are preparing to appear for the exam can download their Assam PAT hall ticket by visiting the official website, dte.assam.gov.in. The polytechnic exam for 2023 is planned to be conducted from 10 am to noon.

The admit cards will only be issued to candidates who have successfully completed the application process within the specified deadline. In addition, candidates must possess valid application numbers and provide appropriate proof of payment, including a payment reference number. Meeting these criteria is essential to receive the Assam PAT admit card.

The official notice reads as, “All candidates who have applied for appearing in the Polytechnic Admission Test [PAT]-2023 to be held on 18th June 2023 are requested to download their admit cards and check their allotted centres. The admit cards will be made available online from June 5 2023 onwards.” If candidates are unable to download their admit cards, they can seek assistance from the help desk provided on the DTE Assam website, as mentioned in the notification.

Assam PAT 2023 admit card: Steps to Download

Step 1: To begin, visit the official website of Assam PAT at dte.assam.gov.in.

Step 2: Locate the “Applicant login" option on the top menu bar and click on it.

Step 3: Enter your application number or mobile number, along with your date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the submit button after providing the required information.

    Step 5: You will be able to download your Assam PAT 2023 hall ticket.

    In the Assam PAT 2023, the question paper will consist of two sections: mathematics and science. The maximum mark allocated for these sections will be 100. The questions in the exam will be in the format of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The Assam PAT 2023 examination is scheduled to take place in various cities, including Guwahati, Nagaon, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Silchar, Barpeta, Silapathar, Karimganj, Bihpuria, Golaghat, Mangaldoi, and Tezpur.

    first published:June 01, 2023, 12:55 IST
    last updated:June 01, 2023, 13:05 IST