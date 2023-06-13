CHANGE LANGUAGE
Assam Registers Nearly 6 Per Cent Decline In School Enrolment

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 12:57 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

Officials concerned have been asked to verify and analyse the reasons behind the decline in enrolment(Representative Image)

The Student Database Management Information System (SDMIS) reports a decrease in enrolment of 4,49,197 students over the previous year

Assam has registered a decline of 5.95 per cent in school enrolment, with a total of 70,95,759 students registering this year as against 75,44,956 for 2022-23, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said on Monday.

According to the Student Database Management Information System (SDMIS), there has been a shortfall of 4,49,197 students compared to the previous year, he told reporters here.

Officials concerned have been asked to verify and analyse the reasons behind the decline in enrolment, the minister said.

Some reasons cited by the district officials include students taking admission in other private schools not registered on the UDISE portal, clearing duplicate enrolment from the database, and migration, Pegu added.

