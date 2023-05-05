Assam SLRC Announces Grade 4 Results on sebaonline.org, How to Check

The Assam Grade 4 Result 2023 has been officially announced by the State Level Recruitment Commission of Assam (SLRC) on May 4 as per the scheduled date. The results have been published for a total of 14,281 vacancies available in various departments and can be accessed through the official website sebaonline.org.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had tweeted that the results for 14,281 vacancies in various departments for Grade IV posts will be announced on May 4 at 11 am by the Recruitment Commission. He also stated that the journey towards achieving 1 lakh regular government appointments in Assam continues.

The Assam SLRC announced the release of the Grade 3 result on June 3, 2023, which was made available for 11,150 vacancies. To access the result, candidates need to provide their roll code and captcha. Selection for these vacancies involves a four-stage recruitment process that includes a written exam, computer exam, driving skill test, and stenographer skill test.

Assam SLRC Grade 4 Result 2023: How to Check

To check the Assam SLRC Result 2023, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1. Visit the official website, sebaonline.org.

Step 2. Click on the “Class III Recruitment Posts" tab on the homepage.

Step 3. Select the result link and enter the required details.

Step 4. The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download the result and keep a copy for future reference.

Step 6. Take a printout of the result.

The Assam SLRC announced the results for grade 3 posts on May 3. According to official data, 11,510 vacancies for grade 3 posts had received 9,21,634 applications. Out of these, 8,28,860 candidates appeared for the grade 3 written test, and 11,324 candidates qualified.

The State-Level Recruitment Board of Assam enlisted the services of the Assam Direct Recruitment Commission to conduct exams for several Grade 3 and Grade 4 positions. The test was conducted offline by the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA), and there are currently 26,441 openings for these positions.

The Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE) result of the State-Level Recruitment Board, Assam is a crucial stage in selecting candidates for various Grade 3 and 4 vacancies. Applicants who cleared the written exam and appeared for the skill test/interview will eagerly await the announcement of the results, which is scheduled for May 4.

To determine if they have qualified for the next round of the hiring process, it is recommended that applicants check the results and merit lists as soon as they are released. Regularly visiting the official website is crucial for the latest information and updates on the Assam Direct Recruitment results and merit lists.

Read all the Latest Education News here