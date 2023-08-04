Assam TET Requirement Lifted for Graduate, Postgraduate Teacher Recruitment

The Assam government’s cabinet approved a decision on the Teacher Eligibility Test on Wednesday. Graduate Teachers (GT) and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) at Secondary Schools would no longer be required to take the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). The exam is a requirement for teaching positions in India. The Assam government has now given respite to the graduate and postgraduate instructors who were previously required to take the exam. These modifications were made by the government to speed up the hiring of teachers in the region.

The TET-cum-Recruitment Test for Graduate Teachers and Post-Graduate Teachers will be implemented in secondary schools as a replacement by the government. Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu tweeted that TET will not be a requirement for Graduate and Post Graduate Teachers of Secondary Schools Assam Cabinet has decided. The TET-cum-Recruitment Test for GT and PGT of Secondary Schools will be held in Assam. The number of hired people will match the number of openings.

Assam Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) Exam Pattern

The Assam Teachers Eligibility Test for candidates for the positions of lower primary and upper primary teacher was held on April 30 by the Assam government. The two exam papers, each lasting two and a half hours, each contained 150 multiple-choice questions. Blind candidates received an additional 20 minutes.

The selected applicants will be equivalent to the number of openings, according to the Assam cabinet. It’s possible that this decision will draw qualified teachers who can have a big impact on how well the state’s young minds are educated.

From March 5 to 25, registration for the Assam Special TET was open. The Assam Teachers Eligibility Test for candidates for the positions of Lower Primary and Upper Primary teacher was held on April 30 by the Assam Government. For more details, one should consult the official website.

This action is anticipated to streamline the state’s teacher recruitment procedure. It also tries to provide qualified applicants for teaching positions a fair shot. In the upcoming days, the government is anticipated to provide additional information regarding the TET-cum-recruitment test.