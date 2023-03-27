Assam to Celebrate March 31 As Students' Day, Announces New Schemes

Assam Government will celebrate March 31 as Students’ Day to mark the birth anniversary of social reformer Upendra Nath Brahma. All educational institutions (schools, colleges, associations) in the state will celebrate the occasion to pay special tribute to the social reformer.

Upendra Nath Brahma, fondly known as ‘Bodofa’ was a Bodo community leader. Brahma was also the former president of the All Bodo Students Union. The name Bodofa was conferred upon him in recognition of his advanced vision and leadership. Upendra Nath Brahma died on May 1, 1990, following a battle with blood cancer.

Making the announcement through a tweet, Assam’s Education Minister Ranoj Pegu wrote, “Government of Assam, in a historic move, dedicates 31st March as Student Day to pay tribute to Shri Upendra Nath Brahma, the great social reformer, who was born on 31st March 1956. The Students Day will be observed in all educational institutions as special homage to the student leader.”

The schemes include:

— Distribution of 52,000 tablets to schools.

— Scholarship to girl students from minority communities.

— Mobility grant to girl students of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) Courses.

— Book grants to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students.

— Incentive on mess dues.

— Fee waiver grant to colleges.

Assam’s education minister also announced the launch of several education scholarship schemes and fee waivers for female students apart from the students’ day celebration. Further in his post, Ranoj Pegu said that several schemes will be launched on March 31 (Students’ Day) at a central program at Shankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati.

In September 2022, the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that they will come up with special arrangements to observe March 31 as Chatra Divas or Students’ Day from 2023 onwards. The Assam government recently announced that they will be creating 819 vacancies for teachers in tea garden schools. The Assam government will also provide Rs 33 crore to offer quality education to students of the tea garden communities.

