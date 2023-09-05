At Delhi University's Department Of Financial Studies, An Affordable MBA In Financial Management

Pursuing higher education often comes with a hefty price tag. However, the Department of Financial Studies (DFS) at the University of Delhi has emerged as a cost-effective haven for aspiring business leaders. DFS offers an opportunity to obtain an MBA degree without incurring crippling student debt.

DFS, a department within the University of Delhi, is committed to keeping education affordable. The program, which offers 63 available seats, boasts a remarkably low tuition fee of just Rs 25,000 for the entire two-year duration. This affordability is in contrast to the often-exorbitant fees associated with MBA programmes in fields like management, medicine and engineering.

Located in the South Campus of the University of Delhi in Moti Bagh, DFS prides itself on being a government-affiliated institution offering competitive education at a fraction of the cost. The college has been delivering quality education since its establishment in 1987. Over the years, it has gained recognition for its MBA in Financial Management, a two-year program designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary for success in the financial sector.

The institute has also initiated its placement drive in the academic year 2020-21. Students at DFS have secured positions with leading companies, with the highest offered annual package exceeding 26 lakh INR. Notably, DE Shaw and Arcesium recruited graduates from the institute for this high-paying role.

Admission to the MBA program at DFS is highly competitive and is primarily based on the candidate’s CAT score, along with considerations of their 10th and 12th-grade marks. Candidates must hold a graduate degree in any discipline with at least 50% marks from the University of Delhi or an equivalent institution. A crucial prerequisite is having studied Maths or Business Maths at the 12th-grade level. Seat reservations adhere to the University’s rules. Female candidates, however, receive extra weightage in the selection process.

The application fee is Rs. 2000 (with a 50% discount for students belonging to certain categories).

For those aspiring to a PhD in financial studies, DFS offers a path through the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET), coupled with a research proposal and a personal interview.