At IIMs, Non-Engineering Backgrounds Flourish And Gender Balance Improves

MBA classes at India’s prestigious Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are undergoing a transformation towards greater diversity. Previously dominated by students from engineering backgrounds, the IIMs are now welcoming students from diverse streams such as Humanities, Commerce, Science, and Law. According to a report by ET, IIM Calcutta and IIM Bangalore have seen a significant increase in the enrollment of students from non-engineering backgrounds, with 30% and 17% representation, respectively. While gender balance remains a focus area, all IIMs have made strides in enhancing academic diversity.

The importance of diversity is recognized by IIM Ahmedabad, as expressed by its director, Bharat Bhaskar. “We are pleased to attract the best students from diverse backgrounds year after year. Unlike other IIMs, we do not employ specific quotas or criteria to increase our student count, " said Bhaskar.

IIM Calcutta has adopted innovative approaches to attract students from non-engineering backgrounds. The institute was concerned about the gender ratio and the overwhelming number of applicants from engineering backgrounds. In the past two batches, the percentage of non-engineering students has increased from an average of 8% to approximately 23-25%. This year, the figure has reached 30%.

IIM Kashipur, in an effort to enhance academic diversity, previously offered a 6-point Academic Discipline Diversity Factor (DFA) for non-engineering students during the selection process. This year, the DFA has been revised to 4 points, resulting in an increase in the number of non-engineering students to 47.25%.

IIM Kozhikode and IIM Indore stand out among other IIMs, excelling in both gender and academic diversity. IIM Indore incorporates two components, gender and academic diversity, into its selection algorithm. The director of IIM Indore emphasizes the importance of diversity in promoting vibrant discussions in the classroom, stating, “Apart from gender diversity, we are also conscious of diversity of thought." Similarly, IIM Kozhikode is actively working to enhance the admission of international students across various programs.

The IIMs’ commitment to fostering diversity and inclusivity reflects their dedication to creating rich and dynamic learning environments. By embracing students from diverse backgrounds and improving gender balance, the IIMs are driving meaningful change and nurturing a new generation of business leaders.