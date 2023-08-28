At IIT Patna, A Record 413 Students Get Placements; Know The Highest Package

The students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Patna have received record job offers in its 12th campus placement for the second consecutive year in a row. The offers were given to a total of 413 students from the batch of 2023. Around 162 national and international companies took part in the placement process.

Among international recruiters this year, Accenture Japan, Rakuten Japan and Denso Corporation showed an encouraging interest by offering 23 job offers on a global scale. This marked a notable 130 per cent increase from the offers extended by these companies last year.

For the offers extended to the B.Tech students, the average annual package was Rs 23.09 lakh rupees per annum (LPA). The maximum package received by a student was Rs 82.05 LPA. Meanwhile, M.Tech students managed to secure an average of Rs 17.50 LPA package while the highest package stood at Rs 46.38 LPA. It needs to be noted that among the 413 offers, 13 went beyond Rs 50 lakh whereas 30 of them were above Rs 40 lakh. The 95 offers exceeded 30 lakhs in terms of pay scale.

Ashwini Assam, professor-in-charge, of the Training and Placement Cell, IIT Patna expressed his delight over the achievement of the students and the campus as well. He said, “The excellent placements are a testimony to the robust academic environment, industry-oriented research and our pragmatic approach towards innovation. We are nurturing students as per the demanding trends of the industry and inculcating a culture of leadership and critical thinking."

IIT Patna, in an official statement, also noted the names of the top recruiters for the 12th campus placement. These names include, “Google, Oracle, Sprinklr, Atlassian, Media.net, Aarti Industries, Samsung, Texas Instrument, Adobe, Jaguar Land Rover, EXL etc., along with some important PSUs like C DOT, BEL (Bharat Electronics Limited) and CDAC (CDAC) have also recruited the students’ of 2023 batch."

The students recruited by these renowned companies grabbed the position of software engineer, hardware engineer, application engineer, product engineer, data scientist, digital consultant, consulting management trainee, analyst, machine learning engineer, digital engineer, decision analyst, infrastructure manager, GET (Graduate Engineer Trainee), PGET, etc., as per the official statement of IIT Patna.