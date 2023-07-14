At International Mathematical Olympiad 2023 India Secures 9th Spot With Six Medals

A six-member Indian team won six medals – two gold, two silver, and two bronze at the 64th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) 2023, which was held in Japan’s Chiba city from July 2 to July 13. The team finished ninth out of the 112 countries that competed. The gold medal was won by Atul Shatavart Nadig and Arjun Gupta, who both scored 37 points. Ananda Bhaduri and Siddharth Choppara grabbed silver with 29 points apiece, while Adhitya Mangudy and Archit Manas won bronze with 22 and 20 points, respectively.

This is the fourth time the Indian team has finished in the top 10. According to reports, India has finished seventh in 1998, seventh again in 2001, and ninth in 2002. India has also won three gold medals for the fourth time since 1998. Furthermore, our country also received two gold medals at the International Mathematical Olympiad in 2001 and 2012.

The Indian team was joined by Prithwijit De of the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education in Mumbai, Sahil Mhaskar of the Chennai Mathematical Institute, Anant Mudgal of the University of California in the United States, and Pranjal Srivastava of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States.

Sahil represented India at IMO 2005, whereas Anant represented India at IMO 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018. While Pranjal attended the IMO 2018, IMO 2019, IMO 2021, and IMO 2022. The Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE)-TIFR trains and selects students for the Olympiads. On the other hand, in the International Biology Olympiad (IBO) 2023, India won the most medals with each participant securing a gold medal. United Arab Emirates (UAE) city of Al Ain hosted the 34th IBO from July 3 to July 11 this year.

Those students who competed in the Olympiad included Rohit Panda from Chhattisgarh, Ishan Pednekar from Rajasthan, Megh Chhabda from Maharashtra andDhruv Advani from Karnataka. The tournament drew 293 students from 76 countries. Singapore, in addition to India, received four gold medals. The IBO had awarded 29 gold medals in total.