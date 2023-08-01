At Motilal Nehru National Institute Of Technology, 100% Placement, Highest Package Rs 82 LPA

Students tend to carefully look at all the prospects before deciding to join a particular college. They consider the faculties, staff, hostels, and, most importantly, placements before joining a college. Usually, it is the IITs that have the reputation of providing 100 percent placements to the students. But there’s another institute that is located in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, that tends to offer placement opportunities to its students. So, let’s take a look at that college:

Prayagraj has always been the land that has produced various stalwarts in the education sector. Many people in the city tend to pursue Civil service and prepare for the Union Public Service Commission civil service examination (UPSC CSE). But there’s also an engineering college in the city, which is famous for its placement. Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology is a college that is quite popular for its 100 percent placement rate.

Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) was established in 1961 and is considered among the top engineering institutes in the country. Reportedly, the college has had a placement rate of almost 100 percent for the last five years. One of the unique things about the institute is that the companies keep coming for placements throughout the year. As soon as the students reach their last year of college, they are allowed to sit for the placements. Many other students prepare for UPSC after their engineering studies.

It also has a separate job cell in the college, which helps people get internships and jobs. Many companies come and interview the students. According to the information released by the MNNIT in 2021–22, more than 380 students were placed with a package of Rs 20 lakh per annum. Reportedly, a student received the highest package of Rs 82.63 lakh per annum.

It was also found that big companies like Tata Motors, Hero, Indian Oil, TVS, Honda, Mahindra, Airbus, and Mercedes Benz do campus placements and take several students with them.