ATMA MBA July 2023 Session: Exam Schedule Released at atmaaims.com, How To Register

The AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) July 2023 session is scheduled to take place on July 23. The registration process has begun and candidates can register for the exam on the official website, atmaaims.com. The session will be conducted as a centre-based online test and will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM.

The registration link for the ATMA July 2023 exams is now open. It is important for all candidates to complete the application process in order to be eligible to appear for the July 2023 session exams. Candidates will have until July 15 to register and pay the fees for the exam. The ATMA admit card for the July 2023 exam will be made available for download on July 20 and the results of the test are expected to be released on July 28.

ATMA MBA 2023: How To Register

Step 1: Open your preferred web browser and visit the official website of AIMS ATMA, which is atmaaims.com.

Step 2: Look for the registration link specifically for the ATMA 2023 July session on the homepage or the registration section of the website.

Step 3: Click on the registration link to proceed to the registration page.

Step 4: On the registration page, you will find a registration form. Fill in all the necessary details as prompted in the form.

Step 5: After filling in the details and uploading the required documents, proceed to make the payment for the ATMA July session registration fee.

Step 6: Choose the payment method that suits you best and complete the payment process securely.

Step 7: Once the payment is successfully made, review all the information you have provided to ensure its accuracy.

Step 8: Finally, look for a designated link or button on the registration page to complete the submission of your ATMA July 2023 registration.

ATMA MBA 2023: Important Dates

Registration Start Date: June 3, 2023

Registration Fee Payment Deadline: July 15, 2023

Last Date for Registration: July 16, 2023

Application Form Printing Deadline: July 23, 2023

Admit Card Availability: July 20, 2023

Exam Date: July 23, 2023

Result Declaration Date: July 28, 2023

ATMA MBA 2023: Fee Structure

It is essential to note that the ATMA 2023 July test registration fee is Rs 2,000. A 25 per cent price reduction will be available to female applicants for the ATMA tests in July 2023. Candidates from the northeastern Indian states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura will also be granted a 50 per cent fee reduction.