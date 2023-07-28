ATMA To Declare Results At atmaaims.com, Know How To Download

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will declare the results the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) July 2023. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the results from atmaaims.com. The examination was conducted on July 23 from 2 pm to 5 pm. The scorecard will bear details like candidate’s name, sectional marks, and overall percentile.

ATMA RESULT 2023: HOW TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1. Go to the search bar of any internet browser and type the official web address of ATMA - atmaaims.com

Step 2. On the homepage, click on ATMA 2023 July session result link

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter registered login details like username and password

Step 4. ATMA result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download the ATMA result and save it for future reference.

To access and download the ATMA results, candidates must ensure they have the correct login details. If they have forgotten their login credentials, they can retrieve their password by clicking on the ‘forgot password’ tab on the login window. An email containing instructions for changing the login credentials will be sent to their registered email IDs.

ATMA 2023: FEE STRUCTURE

It is essential to note that the ATMA 2023 July test registration fee is Rs 2,000. A 25 per cent price reduction will be available to female applicants for the ATMA tests in July 2023. Candidates from the northeastern Indian states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura will also be granted a 50 per cent fee reduction.

ATMA is conducted in several sessions every year to offer admissions to various MBA, PGDM, MCA, PGDBA programs at 524 participating colleges. Candidates qualifying for the entrance test can participate in the admission process further.