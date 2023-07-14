CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Delhi SchoolsCUET UGAP RGUKT IIIT ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » TS EAMCET, ECET ICET Admission Counselling Schedules Released; Check Details
1-MIN READ

TS EAMCET, ECET ICET Admission Counselling Schedules Released; Check Details

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 18:02 IST

Telangana, India

The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2023 first phase counselling will start on July 29 (Representative Image)

The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2023 first phase counselling will start on July 29 (Representative Image)

TSCHE will begin counselling for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) on September 2 and will complete the process with final seat allotment on September 11

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the admission counselling schedules for TS EAMCET (BiPC), ICET and ECET 2023. The first phase of counselling for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) will start with the registration process on September 2. It will be followed by document verification on September 4 and September 5. Once the above two process are completed, the web option will begin from September 4 to September 7, subsequently, the seat allotment will take place on or before September 11.

TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2023: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official portal of TS EAMCET attseamcet.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2023 for Phase 1 link when available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the required login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result and download the page.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2023 first phase counselling will start on July 29. The mandatory certificate verification will be held from July 31 to August 2. It will be followed by the web options from July 31 to August 4 and the seat allotment will be released on or before August 8.

Similarly, the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) first counselling is scheduled to be conducted from August 14. The document verification round is slated to take place from August 16 to August 19, while the web options will take place from August 16 to August 21. The seat allotment result will be declared on or before August 25.

On the other hand, the TS EAMCET seat allotment result for Phase 1 (admission to B.E., B.Tech, B.Pharmacy, and Pharm.D. Courses) will be declared on July 16. Students who registered for the Phase 1 counselling round can check and download their allotment results via the official website of TS EAMCET attseamcet.nic.in, when released.

About the Author
Sheen Kachroo
Sheen Kachroo covers Education and Careers on the News18 website. Apart from being a professional journalist, Sheen is an animal welfarist who activel...Read More
Tags:
  1. TSCHE
first published:July 14, 2023, 18:02 IST
last updated:July 14, 2023, 18:02 IST