TS EAMCET, ECET ICET Admission Counselling Schedules Released; Check Details

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the admission counselling schedules for TS EAMCET (BiPC), ICET and ECET 2023. The first phase of counselling for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) will start with the registration process on September 2. It will be followed by document verification on September 4 and September 5. Once the above two process are completed, the web option will begin from September 4 to September 7, subsequently, the seat allotment will take place on or before September 11.

TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2023: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official portal of TS EAMCET attseamcet.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2023 for Phase 1 link when available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the required login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result and download the page.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2023 first phase counselling will start on July 29. The mandatory certificate verification will be held from July 31 to August 2. It will be followed by the web options from July 31 to August 4 and the seat allotment will be released on or before August 8.

Similarly, the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) first counselling is scheduled to be conducted from August 14. The document verification round is slated to take place from August 16 to August 19, while the web options will take place from August 16 to August 21. The seat allotment result will be declared on or before August 25.

On the other hand, the TS EAMCET seat allotment result for Phase 1 (admission to B.E., B.Tech, B.Pharmacy, and Pharm.D. Courses) will be declared on July 16. Students who registered for the Phase 1 counselling round can check and download their allotment results via the official website of TS EAMCET attseamcet.nic.in, when released.