AYUSH NEET UG Round One Registration Begins At aaccc.gov.in

The registrations for the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 has begun today. The AYUSH NEET UG link for the registration is now live on the official website, aaccc.gov.in. The deadline to submit an application for Round 1 is September 4, 2023. The facility for choosing filling and locking will open on September 2 and end on September 4, 2023.

AYUSH NEET UG ROUND 1: STEPS TO APPLY

Step 1- Visit the AYUSH website at aaccc.gov.in.

Step 2- On the home page, select the AYUSH NEET UG Counseling 2023 Round 1 registration link.

Step 3- Log in to your account after registering.

Step 4- Complete the application form and submit the required payment.

Step 5- Once finished, press the submit button

Step 6- Download the payment acknowledged slip

Step 7- Keep a physical copy of it in case you need it again.

The seat distribution process for will take place between September 5 and conclude on September 6, 2023. Candidates have to report to the designated institutes from September 8 through September 13, 2023, once the seat allotment result is revealed on September 7, 2023.

It must be kept in mind that the AYUSH NEET UG Committee will send a report of open seats in deemed universities and a list of qualified applicants once the first three rounds of counseling are complete. Universities will then have the responsibility of holding stray vacancy rounds. It is important to remember that any seats left empty after the AACCC’s stray round will not be transferred or returned to their respective states.

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) of Ministry of Ayush conducts online counseling for allotment of All India Quota (AIQ) seats of Under Graduate (BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS) and Post Graduate (MD/MS) courses under Govt./Govt. aided colleges (15%), Deemed Universities (100%), Central Universities/National Institutes, and also Banaras Hindu University Institutional Quota seats of Ayurveda/ Siddha/ Unani/ Homoeopathy medical streams. Candidates should visit the AACCC website for further information.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee has begun the registration process for NEET UG Round 3. Candidates who were not shortlisted in previous rounds, have chance to register themselves for NEET UG Round 3 through official website, mcc.nic.in. Up to September 4 at 12 Noon, NEET UG applicants will have the chance to submit their applications for the round 3 counseling. After that time, the payment option will no longer be available.