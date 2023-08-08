Private Schools in UP to Remain Closed Today Due To Call For Protest, Here's Why

A statement made by the Uttar Pradesh Unaided Private School Association (UPSA), all private schools that are classified as affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), and State Board are going to remain closed today, August 8 as the UPSA has called for a protest.

There has, however, been no government order prompting the school holiday which indicates that the state government schools will remain open as normal. For updates on the status of today’s school shutdown, parents and students are advised to contact their respective educational institutions.

The Unaided Private School Association, UP announced a holiday to show support for the teacher and school principal who were detained on suspicion of killing a 17-year-old female student who allegedly jumped to her death from the third floor of the school building in Azamgarh. According to reports, the principal was detained without due inquiry.

On Monday evening, the girl’s father approached the police and reported both individuals, alleging that they had been “ill-treating" his daughter and making her feel humiliated in front of others. More investigation is underway, according to officials, and judgements will be made based on the available facts.

All schools are participating in this symbolic protest, according to Dr. Atul Kumar, president of the Association of Private Schools, to show their support for the victim of an unjust arrest and to call for a thorough inquiry. Furthermore, he stated that the individual in question must be arrested only if proven guilty. The act of arresting the principal and a teacher is not warranted.

Parents are unwilling to listen, and they threaten to file a police report over even the most minor of complaints. If a student makes an oversight, the full burden is placed on the school administration, the association pointed out in a press statement.

If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)