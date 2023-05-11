Azim Premji University Invites Application For Full Time Postgraduate Programmes

Azim Premji University, Bhopal, is inviting applications for its full-time Postgraduate Programmes in M.A. Education and Master of Public Health (MPH) and full-time, residential undergraduate programmes in B.Sc. Biology and B.A. History. The programmes provide rigorous education which develops expertise and social commitment in the students. Students can apply online on the University website. Applicants will be selected based on a written test, following which personal interviews will be conducted for the shortlisted students.

The registration of the application is started and will conclude on May 20, 2023. The National Entrance Test will be conducted on June 10, 2023. The interview for the shortlisted candidates will be completed in the mid of June and starting of July. In the end week of July, 2023, applicants of the courses can will receive admission offers.

The classes will be conducted at the University campus at Kanasaiya, 18 kilometers from Bhopal. The university is established over 50 acres and hosts state-of-the-art facilities to enable an effective teaching-learning experience and a vibrant campus life. The university will offers extensive need-based financial aid (full and partial), covering tuition fees, accommodation expenses and food charges. The university will provide a career guidance and placement cell to enable various challenging and fulfilling career opportunities for our graduates.

The placement cell at the university will assist the students in finding the ideal place of work to contribute to building a better society. Anurag Behar, Chief Executive Officer of Azim Premji Foundation said, “Our University in Bhopal is focused on serving this entire region. It builds on the 12 years of experience of running high-quality education programs at the Bangalore campus. Our university has a clear social purpose, reflected both in the teaching programs and research. Our extensive policies for inclusion include significant financial aid for students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.”

Azim Premji University, Bhopal, is set to be operational from July 2023, subject to completing all regulatory filings. It has received requisite approvals from the Government of Madhya Pradesh. This is the second University established by the Azim Premji Foundation, after the first one was set up in Bangalore in 2010.