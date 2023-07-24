CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Bank Note Press Recruitment Begins: Apply For 111 Vacancies Here

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 19:15 IST

Delhi, India

The last date of application for this recruitment is August 21, 2023.

The application process for this recruitment started on July 22.

Bank Note Press, Dewas (Madhya Pradesh), has opened applications for various posts — from Supervisor to junior Office assistant. The organisation has a total of 111 vacancies for various posts. The last date to apply is August 21, 2023. The selection process for these posts will be done through an online exam. As per the notice issued by the Bank Note Press, Dewas (Madhya Pradesh), the exam will carry objective-type questions. The notification also states that the application process for this recruitment started on July 22. Online registration for this recruitment has to be done by visiting the official website at https://bnpdewas.spmcil.com/.

Vacancy details:

1. Supervisor (Printing)-8

2. Supervisor (Control)-3

3. Supervisor (Information Technology)-1

4. Junior Office Assistant-4

5. Junior Printing Technician-27

6. Junior Control Technician-45

7. Junior Technician (Inc. Factory Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant) Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Plant Machinist/Machinist Grinder/Instrument Mechanic)-15

8. Junior Technician (Mechanical/Air Controlling)-3

9. Junior Technician Electrical/IT-4

10. Junior Technician Civil/Environment-1

Essential Educational Qualifications:

Appellants for this exam should have a 10th pass, ITI, diploma, BE, or B.Tech. certificate. See the notification for details.

Age limit:

Minimum-18 Years

Maximum- 25 to 30 years

Check the notification for more details.

Application fee:

Unreserved / EWS / OBC - Rs 600

SC / ST / Person With Disability - Rs 200

Selection Process:

1. Written exam

2. Skill Test

3. Document verification

Salary:

1. Supervisor (Printing): Rs 27600-95910

2. Supervisor (Control): Rs 27600-95910

3. Supervisor (Information Technology): Rs 27600-95910

4. Junior Office Assistant - Rs 21540-77160

5. Junior Printing Technician: Rs 18780-67390

6. Junior Control Technician-Rs 18780-67390

7. Junior Technician (Inc. Factory Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant) Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Plant Machinist/Machinist Grinder/Instrument Mechanic) -Rs 18780-67390

8. Junior Technician (Mechanical/Air Controlling): Rs 18780-67390

9. Junior Technician Electrical/IT: Rs 18780-67390

10. Junior Technician, Civil/Environment: Rs 18780-67390

The Bank Note Press, Dewas (BNP), is one of the nine units under the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL), a Mini Ratna Category-I, Central Public Sector Enterprise Company. It was established on January 13, 2006, per the Companies Act, of 1956, and is completely owned by the Government of India. Its main business activities include designing and producing bank notes, security inks, etc. SPMCIL is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Finance, with its Registered and Corporate offices located at Jawahar Vyapar Bhawan, Janpath, New Delhi.

first published:July 24, 2023, 19:15 IST
last updated:July 24, 2023, 19:15 IST