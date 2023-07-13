Bank of Maharashtra is Recruiting for 400 Officer Posts, How to Apply

The Bank of Maharashtra is inviting online applications for the officer scale II and III positions. Candidates who are eligible can apply through the official website of BOM at bankofmaharashtra.in. As per the official notification, the registration link will be available on the official website from July 13.

As per the official notice, a total number of 400 seats are out for the Bank of Maharashtra, out of which, 300 vacant posts are for Officer Scale II and the rest 100 vacant positions are for Officer Scale III.

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification- To meet the eligibility criteria, candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in any field with a minimum aggregate score of 60 percent across all semesters or years from a recognised government university or institute or its regulatory bodies. Candidates will have completed their JAIIB and CAIIB exams will be preferred. Candidates who possess a professional qualification like CA, CMA, and CFA from a recognised university approved by the Government of India and regulated by government bodies are also eligible.

Age Criteria- The age limit for the Officer Scale II position at Bank of Maharashtra is between 25 years and 35 years. On the other hand, for the Officer Scale III position, the age limit is between 25 years and 38 years.

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Log on to bankofmaharashtra.in, the official website of Bank of Maharashtra.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the careers openings and choose the current openings option.

Step 3: Next, open the link that mentions, ‘Click here for New Registration.’

Step 4: Once the new window displays, provide the required information to register for the exam.

Step 5: After the registration number and password are generated, fill in all the details mentioned on the application form.

Step 6: Upload the essential documents including your photo, signature, left-hand thumb impression, and handwritten declaration.

Step 7: Make the payment and click on the submit option after cross-checking all the details.

Step 8: If required, take a printout of the confirmation page.

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment: Application Fees

Candidates who are applying for these positions have to pay a certain application fee. For unreserved, EWS, and OBC candidates, the application fee is Rs 1180. On the other hand, SC and ST candidates have to pay Rs 118. It is important to note that PwD and women candidates are exempted to pay any application fees.