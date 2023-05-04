BCECEB Recruitment 2023: Applications For 1,551 Junior Resident Doctor Posts Invited

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is inviting online applications for the recruitment for the post of Junior Resident Doctors under the Health Department of the state. The board has advertised for a total of 1,551 vacant posts. Interested candidates can apply from the official website of BCECEB- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The last date to fill out the online application form is May 12. Candidates will be given a chance to edit their application form on May 14.

BCECEB Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of BCECEB- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Register yourself by entering your basic information such as your mobile number, email id and others.

Step 3: Enter the required details to fill out the application form.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Preview the information you filled in the application form.

Step 6: Pay the required application fee.

Step 7: Submit your application form.

Step 8: Save, download and take a printout of the application form for future purposes.

Candidates are advised to read the eligibility criteria mentioned in the official notification released by the board before applying. In the released vacancy of 1,551 posts, 547 seats are allotted for the unreserved category (UR), 296 seats for Scheduled caste (SC), 19 seats for Scheduled Tribe (ST), 327 seats for Economic Backward classes and others. To know more about the seat distribution for various categories, applicants are requested to refer to the notification which is present on the official website.

The maximum age to apply is 37 years for males under the UR category. The age limit varies for the candidates under different categories. The application fee is Rs 2,250. It should be noted that the employees of Bihar’s Health Department cannot apply for this post.

Meanwhile, BCECEB is also inviting online applications for the positions of Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer, Special Survey Kannoongo, Special Survey Amin and Special Survey Clerk. Before applying online, interested candidates must read the official announcement released on its website. Candidates can apply for these posts till May 12.

