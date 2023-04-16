BCECEB Recruitment 2023: Applications Open For Over 10,000 Posts, Salary up to Rs 59,000

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has started a recruitment drive for Amin and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for the available positions through the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The deadline to submit the BCECEB application is May 12.

The application correction window will close from May 18 to 20. The BCECEB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 10101 vacancies in the organisation. The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is responsible for conducting competitive examinations annually for admission into professional courses in medical, engineering, and agricultural streams in institutions located in the state.

BCECEB recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Amin - 8244 posts

Kanoongo - 758 posts

Clerk - 744 posts

Assistant Settlement Officer - 355 posts

BCECEB recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must check the detailed notification to verify the eligibility criteria, including educational qualifications and age limit. For the assistant settlement officer vacancies, applicants must have been certified by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). They must also possess a degree in civil engineering from an institute certified by any state board of technical education.

BCECEB recruitment 2023: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit bceceboard.bihar.gov.in and register using your mobile number and email ID.

Step 2: Provide your personal details, educational qualifications, and work experience on the BCECEB portal.

Step 3: Upload a scanned copy of your signature and a passport-sized photograph on the portal.

Step 4: Preview the BCECEB application and then proceed to the payment page and complete the online payment process.

Step 5: Submit your recruitment form.

BCECEB recruitment 2023: Application Fee

The BCECEB recruitment application fee is set at Rs 800 for general, BC, EBC, and EWS applicants and Rs 400 for SC, ST, and PH candidates.

BCECEB recruitment 2023: Salary

Selected candidates will get paid between Rs 25,000 to Rs 59,000.

