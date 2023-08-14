CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Beheaded Body of Student Found Inside Madrassa In Assam

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

PTI

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 14:28 IST

Assam, India

The institute is sealed by the authorities till the investigation is pending (Image: News18)

The police informed the media that three people have been detained including a student from the Madrassa.

A beheaded body of a 12-year-old student was found inside the hostel of a Madrassa in Chachar district of Assam on Sunday, police said. A senior official said the incident took place at Darus Salam Hafizia Madrasa in Dholai area, and his body was noticed by one of the six roommates.

“There were seven students, including the deceased, inside the hostel room. His roommate saw the beheaded body when he woke up in the morning,” the official said. The body has been sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. Cacher SP and other senior officials visited the spot and started an investigation.

“We have already detained three people, including students of the Madrassa, for questioning. Statements of other students are also being recorded,” the official said. The institute has been sealed by the authorities pending investigation of the case, police said.

