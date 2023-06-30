Ben-Gurion University Invites Applications for MSc Programme in Desert Studies

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israel is now inviting applications for their M.Sc. programme in Desert Studies for the upcoming academic year. The programme is led by the Albert Katz International School for Desert Studies (AKIS) located on the Side Boker Campus of the University.

As per the official release, the two-year thesis track programme is an innovative and multidisciplinary programme that is designed to provide an integrated approach, that will offer students exceptional opportunities to pursue a combination of basic and applied research. Students are exposed to a wide range of disciplines complementary to their track of study. The course is taught in English, allowing international students to pursue their careers in the desired fields, and also helps in preparing the students for the globalized economy.

The programme offers Agriculture and Biotechnology of Drylands, Irrigation and Plant Environment, Solar Energy and Environmental Physics, Environmental, and Aquatic Microbiology, and Environmental Studies as the tracks of study.

The M.Sc. programme will commence in October 2023 and will continue till July 2024. The tuition fee for the MSc programme is approximately $5,000 per year.

The two-year M.Sc. programme is a thesis (research) track programme that provides students with the opportunity to conduct cutting-edge research in the field of agriculture, biotechnology, microbiology, etc.

Admission Requirements

- B.Sc. degree in either science or engineering from an accredited institution. For the Environmental Studies specialization, applicants should hold a B.Sc., a B.A., or a B.Arch. degree from an accredited institution.

- TOEFL score of at least 85/120 or an equivalent score in an internationally recognized English proficiency exam is required. The English proficiency requirement is waived for applicants who received their Bachelor’s degree in a programme taught in English.

- GRE is recommended but not required.

- Applicants are expected to contact by e-mail one or more potential supervisors with whom they would like to work on their thesis.