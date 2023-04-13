CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bengal: Summer Vacation In Govt Schools Brought Forward By 3 Weeks Due To Intense Heat, Says Official

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 14:32 IST

Kolkata, India

The West Bengal region will continue to experience heat waves during the weekend, said the India Meteorological Department

The West Bengal region will continue to experience heat waves during the weekend, said the India Meteorological Department (Representative image)

Due to severe heat conditions throughout the state, the summer break will begin on May 2 instead of May 24 for government-run and aided schools in West Bengal

The summer vacation in West Bengal government-run and aided schools will begin from May 2 instead of the earlier schedule of May 24 in the wake of sweltering heat across the state, a senior official said on Wednesday.

An official notification in this regard is, however, yet to be issued.

“Due to the intense heat, a decision has been taken to reschedule the summer vacations. It will now start from May 2. The decision was taken on the insistence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” the official told PTI.

Later, when Education Minister Bratya Basu was asked by reporters about the development, he replied in the affirmative.

According to the India Meteorological Department, heat wave conditions will persist in West Bengal during the weekend.

The districts of Bankura, Purulia, Paschim Medinipur, Paschim Bardhaman and Birbhum will experience hot and dry weather and the temperature may increase by 2-4 degrees, the Met Department said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. Education News
  2. government schools
  3. heat wave
  4. IMD
  5. India Meteorological Department
  6. West Bengal
first published:April 13, 2023, 14:28 IST
last updated:April 13, 2023, 14:32 IST