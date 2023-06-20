Bengaluru Engineering College Allegedly Demands 2.1% of Student’s Salary as Placement Fee

A Reddit user has claimed that their college in Bengaluru is demanding an alleged 2.1 per cent of students’ salaries as part of “Placement Fee” from students upon securing a job through campus placements. Screenshots of the post, which was shared by user PurpleRageX on ‘Bangalore’ Reddit group, sparked outrage on social media platform Twitter.

As per the post, the college had allegedly withheld the certificates of the student which is hindering her onboarding process at the company. The user also claimed that despite repeated requests for official documentation supporting this fee claim, the college has failed to provide any.

The post also mentioned that the payment requirement was not disclosed beforehand and that the college was pressuring the student to make the payment without presenting any written evidence of this obligation.

“My college requires me to pay 2.1 per cent of my CTC and they have termed it as ‘Placement Cell Fee’. This payment wasn’t mentioned before and now they are withholding all my certificates and it’s hindering my further procedures with my company However, they won’t produce any document or circular where it mentions this clause of making this payment, post my placement,” the post read.

The student, who revealed the details in the post, said the college was forcing her to pay the fee. “They are only telling me verbally and are forcing me to pay,” she said.

The student also added that they are not even earning yet and have still been asked to pay this fee. The institution in question was identified as New Horizon College of Engineering (NHCE) when users requested further details. The student’s account further included allegations that the college had imposed similar fees on previous batches of students who had secured placements with various companies. The student is now looking for suggestions on the next step of action.